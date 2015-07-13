Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
July 13 X5 Retail Group NV :
* Says Q2 total net retail sales grew 28.1 percent, year-on-year, to 198.6 billion roubles ($3.51 billion);
* Says Q2 Like-for-Like sales rose 15.6 percent, yr/yr. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.6250 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).