BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
July 13 Immofinanz AG
Immofinanz sells residential properties and hotel in Vienna
* Says proceeds from these transactions totalled almost EUR 100 million
* A package of residential properties was sold to an Austrian insurance group
* Says Leonardo Hotel Vienna - last hotel in Immofinanz portfolio based on main use - was sold to lessee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.