Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
July 13 Nasdaq OMX Vilnius:
* Decides to satisfy application of Imoniu Grupe "ALITA" and to delist its shares
* Says last trading day of Imoniu Grupe "Alita" shares is September 30
Source text: bit.ly/1dVkPr2
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).