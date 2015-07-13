BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
July 13 Trasta Komercbanka AS :
* Says adopted the resolution to increase the share capital of the bank by issuing 15 million voting shares priced 1 euro a share
* After the increase the bank's share capital will amount to 35.6 million euros ($39.41 million) and it will consist of 35,641,316 registered voting shares Source text: bit.ly/1JdxjDj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.