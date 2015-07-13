July 13 Trasta Komercbanka AS :

* Says adopted the resolution to increase the share capital of the bank by issuing 15 million voting shares priced 1 euro a share

* After the increase the bank's share capital will amount to 35.6 million euros ($39.41 million) and it will consist of 35,641,316 registered voting shares Source text: bit.ly/1JdxjDj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)