July 13 European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* European Medicines Agency says has started a review of HPV vaccines to further clarify aspects of their safety profile

* Current review will look at available data with focus on rare reports of two conditions: complex regional pain syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome

* Review does not question that the benefits of HPV vaccines outweigh their risks

* While the review is ongoing there is no change in recommendations for the use of the vaccine