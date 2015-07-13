BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
(Corrects to show that K+S CEO Steiner spoke, not prime minister of German state)
July 13 K+S CEO Norbert Steiner says on Potash Corp offer for K+S during visit of prime minister of the German state of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil:
* We have to reject initiatives that disregard the interests of the region in which K+S is active in a responsible manner
* We have to take into account the interests of the company and its employees. Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage:
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Westlake chemical corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings