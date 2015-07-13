BRIEF-Speciality Restaurants suspends ops of Cafe Mezzuna restaurant in Bangalore
* Says suspension of operations of "Cafe Mezzuna" restaurant by speciality restaurants limited
July 13 Motoricus SA :
* Buys 40 shares or 40 percent stake in MotoricusAGRO Sp. z o.o. for 20,000 zlotys ($5,329)
* Other shareholders of MotoricusAGRO are Ultimate Trading SIA, holding 40 percent stake, and Alexander Zacharov who holds 20 percent stake in MotoricusAGRO
* MotoricusAGRO is engaged in sale and support services of agricultural machines and parts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7532 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says suspension of operations of "Cafe Mezzuna" restaurant by speciality restaurants limited
* Says it receives government research fund of 180 million yuan ($26.11 million)