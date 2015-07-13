BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
July 13 Euronext:
* 370,000 new ordinary shares issued by Fonciere Paris Nord will be listed on Euronext Paris as of July 15 following exercise of non listed stock warrants Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* HY ended March 2017 profit before tax of 30 million naira versus 38 million naira year ago