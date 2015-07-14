July 14 Ablynx NV :

* Oppenheimer Funds, Inc. (OFI) notified Ablynx that they have exceeded the 3 percent threshold and now hold 1,672,262 Ablynx shares, which represent 3.07 percent of the current 54,407,572 outstanding shares of Ablynx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)