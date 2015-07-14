BRIEF-Zastal FY net loss at 42.2 million zlotys
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
July 14 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd
* Delta international migrates to JSE main board
* Will hold primary listings on both the JSE and stock exchange of Mauritius Further company coverage:
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Receives requisite “no-objection” from NSE and BSE for demerger scheme, facilitating independent listing of Reliance Home Finance