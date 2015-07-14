BRIEF-Zastal FY net loss at 42.2 million zlotys
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
July 14 NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S:
* Reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares in German High Street Properties A/S
* Cancellation of 504,700 shares and reduction of 5,047,000 Danish crowns ($744,406)
* Receives requisite “no-objection” from NSE and BSE for demerger scheme, facilitating independent listing of Reliance Home Finance