BRIEF-Zastal FY net loss at 42.2 million zlotys
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
July 14 Euronext:
* 456,768 new ordinary shares issued by Fonciere Paris Nord SA will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of July 16
* Receives requisite “no-objection” from NSE and BSE for demerger scheme, facilitating independent listing of Reliance Home Finance