July 14 Octodec Investments Ltd

* Shareholders are advised that Octodec has closed its book build announced earlier today

* Amount of capital raised was increased from r300 million to r390 million through placing of 15 918 367 shares at a price of r24.50 per share

* Trading of new shares is expected to commence at 09:00 on wednesday, 22 July 2015

* Java Capital acted as sole bookrunner