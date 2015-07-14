BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision to acquire stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan subsidiary
* Says unit signs agreement to buy 30 percent stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan-based subsidiary for 144.2 million yuan ($20.92 million)
July 14 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci (PTWP) SA :
* Resolves to buy back up to 97,145 of its own shares for no more than 971,145 zlotys ($258,100)
* Will pay between 10 zlotys and 12 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit signs agreement to buy 30 percent stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan-based subsidiary for 144.2 million yuan ($20.92 million)
* German Doctor Exchange GmbH to become 100 pct subsidiary of Allgeier SE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)