July 14 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci (PTWP) SA :

* Resolves to buy back up to 97,145 of its own shares for no more than 971,145 zlotys ($258,100)

* Will pay between 10 zlotys and 12 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)