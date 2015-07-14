July 14 Wilex AG :

* In H1 generated sales revenue and income totalling 2.3 million euros ($2.53 million), up 35 pct on previous year (1.7 million euros)

* Loss for period in first first six months of current financial year was reduced significantly by 57 pct to 1.9 million euros

* Total assets as of 31 May 2015 amounted to 17.1 million euros, up from figure of 15.0 million euros shown as of 30 November 2014 reporting date

* There is no change to guidance for Wilex Group for current financial year issued at end of March 2015