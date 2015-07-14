July 14 Cybercom
* Q2 sales amounted to SEK 329.2 million (312.3)
* Q2 ebit was SEK -2.9 million (14.0)
* Says not satisfied with profitability performance we have
achieved so far this year
* Says in southern Sweden, our transition is taking longer
than previously anticipated, which has led to a negative impact
on the profitability
* Says Ericsson's announced cutbacks did not affect us
substantially in the quarter and we see good opportunities to
continue to assist them with effective agile development teams
in both Sweden and Poland
* Says had weak development in southern Sweden and
Finland.
* Says there has been sharper slowdown in the Finnish
operations and a slower recovery in the industrial segment than
we previously expected. This has unfortunately affected
approximately 30 of our employees, who had to leave us in
June.
* Says the market is otherwise good, but purchasing
behaviour is increasingly complex which demands several business
models
