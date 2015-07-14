July 14 Ixonos Oyj :

* Structures its financing

* Says has secured a credit line agreement with Tremoko Oy Ab

* Credit line agreement enables, if necessary, additional financing for a maximum of 3.0 million euros ($3.31 million) until June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)