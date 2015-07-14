BRIEF-Rational Q1 profit after tax up 38 pct at 33.7 mln euros
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
July 14 Ixonos Oyj :
* Structures its financing
* Says has secured a credit line agreement with Tremoko Oy Ab
* Credit line agreement enables, if necessary, additional financing for a maximum of 3.0 million euros ($3.31 million) until June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
* Says unit signs agreement to buy 30 percent stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan-based subsidiary for 144.2 million yuan ($20.92 million)