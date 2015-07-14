BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 Astrazeneca Plc
* Iressa approved by U.S. FDA
* U.S. food and drug administration has approved iressa (gefitinib) tablets, 250mg once daily, for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
* Astrazeneca has partnered with qiagen to provide therascreen egfr companion diagnostic test for iressa in us
* FDA approval of Iressa is based on data from phase iv ifum 1 (iressa follow-up measure) study, assessing Iressa as a first-line treatment
* Also studying Iressa in combination with other investigational medicines, including company's anti-pd-l1 monoclonal antibody Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.