July 14 Astrazeneca Plc

* Iressa approved by U.S. FDA

* U.S. food and drug administration has approved iressa (gefitinib) tablets, 250mg once daily, for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

* Astrazeneca has partnered with qiagen to provide therascreen  egfr companion diagnostic test for iressa in us

* FDA approval of Iressa is based on data from phase iv ifum 1 (iressa follow-up measure) study, assessing Iressa as a first-line treatment

* Also studying Iressa in combination with other investigational medicines, including company's anti-pd-l1 monoclonal antibody Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: