UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss shares down as online sales slump
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
July 14 Grammer AG :
* Expands supplier relationship with Hyundai
* Recently Hyundai boosted Grammer's share of supplied volume up to 100 percent. This makes Grammer sole seat supplier for 9-series forklift trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
* Says its shareholder cuts stake in the company to 4.99 percent from 6.24 percent previously