BRIEF-Rational Q1 profit after tax up 38 pct at 33.7 mln euros
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
July 14 Megafon :
* Signs 150 million euro ($165.09 million) Finnvera-covered credit agreement with UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG, under which the latter will act as the Mandated Lead Arranger, Original Lender and Agent
* Credit will be used to finance the purchase of fixed and wireless telecommunication equipment, software and related services from Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy (NSN)
* The credit will be available for 18 months and the amount drawn shall be amortized over a term of 8.5 years Source text: bit.ly/1dXR3C0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit signs agreement to buy 30 percent stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan-based subsidiary for 144.2 million yuan ($20.92 million)