July 14 Megafon :

* Signs 150 million euro ($165.09 million) Finnvera-covered credit agreement with UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG, under which the latter will act as the Mandated Lead Arranger, Original Lender and Agent

* Credit will be used to finance the purchase of fixed and wireless telecommunication equipment, software and related services from Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy (NSN)

* The credit will be available for 18 months and the amount drawn shall be amortized over a term of 8.5 years Source text: bit.ly/1dXR3C0

($1 = 0.9086 euros)