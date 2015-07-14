BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 UMS United Medical Systems International AG :
* Short FY loss of -1.6 million euros (-$1.77 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.