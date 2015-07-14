UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss shares down as online sales slump
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
July 14 CROSS Industries AG :
* Invited holders of bonds in the amount of up to 60 million euros ($66.19 million) to submit offers for the repurchase of bonds
* Repurchase offers in nominal amount of approx. 59 million euros accepted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
* Says its shareholder cuts stake in the company to 4.99 percent from 6.24 percent previously