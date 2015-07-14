BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision to acquire stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan subsidiary
* Says unit signs agreement to buy 30 percent stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan-based subsidiary for 144.2 million yuan ($20.92 million)
July 14 Beijer Electronics AB
* Q2 order intake of 337.0 million SEK (343.5)
* Q2 operating profit was 24.4 million SEK (55.7 and 22.8 excl. capital gains on Vehicle sale) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* German Doctor Exchange GmbH to become 100 pct subsidiary of Allgeier SE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)