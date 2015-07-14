July 14 Volkswagen's Scania:

* VW's Scania says total order bookings amounted to 19,823 trucks during Q2 of 2015 vs year-ago 20,987

* VW's Scania says Q2 order bookings in Europe increased by 41 percent to 13,270 Scania trucks while order bookings in Latin America decreased by 34 percent to 2,611 units

* VW's Scania says in Eurasia, where Russia is the main market, order bookings decreased by 4 percent to 731