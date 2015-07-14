July 14 BC Partners

* Acquires Côte Restaurants

* Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

* Funds advised by BC Partners have acquired a majority stake in Côte Restaurants limited, the UK restaurant chain

* Reuters reported on Monday that BC Partners is in advanced talks to buy Côte for about 250 million pounds ($387.18 million), according to a source familiar with the matter.

* BC Partners is a private equity firm with advised funds of 12.6 billion euros. Further company coverage: