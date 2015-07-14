BRIEF-Zastal FY net loss at 42.2 million zlotys
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
July 14 Origo Partners
* Confirms that Brooks Macdonald notified co of claim related construction of a provision of company's articles of association
* Giving serious consideration to concern raised by Brooks Macdonald; remains committed to attempting to working with Brooks Macdonald Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Receives requisite “no-objection” from NSE and BSE for demerger scheme, facilitating independent listing of Reliance Home Finance