BRIEF-Syria's Solidarity Alliance Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 84.5 million pounds versus 120.7 million pounds year ago
July 14 Catena AB :
* Says acquires logistics property in Jönköping for 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.11 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5188 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 84.5 million pounds versus 120.7 million pounds year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 Edra Energy has relaunched a request for proposal to hire banks for its IPO that is targeting to raise $500 million to $1 billion, IFR Asia reported citing two sources with knowledge of the deal.