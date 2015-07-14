BRIEF-RoyalTek announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
July 14 PSI Group ASA :
* Q2 operating revenues 305.1 million Norwegian crowns ($37.56 million) versus 196.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 28.5 million crowns versus 10.1 million crowns year ago
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.9 per share to shareholders for 2016