BRIEF-RoyalTek announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
July 14 Holosfind SA :
* Announces a 200,000 euros ($220,140) reserved capital increase subscribed to by Global Corporate Finance Fund
* Number of shares in capital increase is 1,156,738 at a price of 0.20 euros per share
* Number of shares in capital increase is 1,156,738 at a price of 0.20 euros per share
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.9 per share to shareholders for 2016