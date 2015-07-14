July 14 Rocket Internet SE

* dgap-news: Rocket Internet successfully places eur 550 million convertible bonds

* Initial conversion price amounts to 47.5355 euros

* Says bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount

* Says bonds will have a 7-year maturity and carry a coupon of 3.00% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears

* Says initial conversion price amounts to 47.5355 euros, representing conversion premium of 35.00% above applicable reference share price

* Says bonds are expected to settle on or about July 22, 2015.