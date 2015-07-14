BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 Alberta Star Development Corp
* Announces name change to Elysee Development Corp.
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit