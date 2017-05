July 15 Citycon Oyj :

* Q2 turnover decreased to 60.2 million euros ($66.26 million) (Q2/2014: 61.9 million euros) mainly due to non-core disposals, on-going (re)development projects (a.o. Iso Omena extension project) and the weaker Swedish krona

* Q2 net rental income eur 42.6 million versus eur 43.6 million year ago

* Q2 EPRA Earnings increased by 5.6 million euros, or 23.1 pct, to 30.0 million euros

* Expects its 2015 EPRA Operating profit to change by 17 million to 32 million euros (Q1/2015: -8-0) and its EPRA Earnings to change by 17 million to 32 million euros (Q1/2015: 6-14) from previous year

