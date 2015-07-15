July 15 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Announces results of location study

* Location study provides the first evidence that CER-001 selectively targets the atherosclerotic plaques in patients

* Using PET / CT image sets, the researchers were able to show significant absorption of CER-001 by the plaque 24 hours after administration (14 pct)

* Researchers were able to show that the absorption of cer-001 was higher in segments with plaques than in segments without plaque, demonstrating that CER-001 administered to patients preferentially enters atherosclerotic plaques

* CER-001 increases the ability to efflux cholesterol

