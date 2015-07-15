July 15 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA
:
* Announces results of location study
* Location study provides the first evidence that CER-001
selectively targets the atherosclerotic plaques in patients
* Using PET / CT image sets, the researchers were able to
show significant absorption of CER-001 by the plaque 24 hours
after administration (14 pct)
* Researchers were able to show that the absorption of
cer-001 was higher in segments with plaques than in segments
without plaque, demonstrating that CER-001 administered to
patients preferentially enters atherosclerotic plaques
* CER-001 increases the ability to efflux cholesterol
Source text: bit.ly/1e020mD
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)