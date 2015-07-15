'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
July 15 Massmart Holdings Ltd
* Sales update for 26 weeks to June 28 2015
* For 26 weeks to June 28 2015, Massmart's total sales increased to 38.9 bln rand, representing total growth of 9.0 pct over prior comparable 26-week period
* Comparable store sales increased by 6.8 pct for 26 weeks to June 28 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.