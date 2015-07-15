July 15 SBM Offshore NV :

* Divests stake in Turritella project

* Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) to buy stake in the joint venture companies incorporated for the purpose of owning and operating FPSO Turritella

* Partners' cash contribution to Turritella joint venture companies is expected to total about $590 million, with the first milestone payment of $446 million received. Future milestone payments will follow the stages of completion of the project.

* Mitsubishi Corporation (30 pct interest) and NYK Line (15 pct interest) have acquired a 45 pct combined stake in the joint venture companies