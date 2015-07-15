PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 15 Clavister Holding AB :
* Clavister and Artesyn Embedded Technologies collaborate to deliver advanced security solutions for embedded systems
* Says parties sign a reseller agreement under which Artesyn will offer Clavister's products and solutions to its key markets and customers
SEOUL, May 8 When mobile gaming firm Netmarble Games debuts on Friday, its founder Bang Jun-hyuk will be the only billionaire in South Korea's top-10 wealthiest stock holders with no ties to the chaebol, the mainly family-owned industrial conglomerates that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.