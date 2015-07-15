PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.
July 15 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Delivered continued growth across all of our businesses with revenue increasing by 18% in first half year.
* As expected, growth in q2 moderated
* Group revenues for half year up 18 percent to 143.9 million stg
* Insurance continued to grow and we are noting a marginal increase in car insurance premiums.
* moneysavingexpert.com continued to deliver a strong performance helped by a more mobile and responsive website.
* Money delivered ongoing growth from a highly competitive credit card market, and some competition in current account market with providers offering attractive switching incentives
SEOUL, May 8 When mobile gaming firm Netmarble Games debuts on Friday, its founder Bang Jun-hyuk will be the only billionaire in South Korea's top-10 wealthiest stock holders with no ties to the chaebol, the mainly family-owned industrial conglomerates that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.