July 15 Halfords Group Plc

* Q1 retail: underlying lfl growth of +4.2% adjusting for timing of easter

* cycling: growth against a strong comparative period; premium bikes up 8% and cycle repair up 24%

* Car maintenance: good performance, driven by parts and workshop, up 7% and 10% respectively

* All guidance for full year remains unchanged.

* We're on track with retail trading initiatives and autocentres priorities we outlined in june.