'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
July 15 Halfords Group Plc
* Q1 retail: underlying lfl growth of +4.2% adjusting for timing of easter
* cycling: growth against a strong comparative period; premium bikes up 8% and cycle repair up 24%
* Car maintenance: good performance, driven by parts and workshop, up 7% and 10% respectively
* All guidance for full year remains unchanged.
* We're on track with retail trading initiatives and autocentres priorities we outlined in june. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.