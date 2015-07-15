July 15 Entertainment One Ltd

* James Corsellis has agreed to step down from board of company with immediate effect

* Marwyn value investors L.P. Has executed an agreement for disposal of part of its shareholding in company, consisting of about 26.5 million common shares

* Disposal representing approximately 9.0 pct of company's issued share capital

* Marwyn now holds approximately 52.9 mln common shares in company, representing approximately 17.9 pct of company's issued share capital