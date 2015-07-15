BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
July 15 Indluplace Properties Ltd
* Indluplace reaches settlement with Monash South Africa Npc ("MSA") in relation to outstanding rental payments
* MSA shall pay R10 750 000 in respect of all historic and future rental payable by MSA to Indluplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director