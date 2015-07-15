BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 15 Meridio Vermoegensverwaltung Ag
* Implements capital increase
* To issue up to 150,000 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.