BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
July 15 Tiscali SpA :
* Board of Directors approved merger with Aria Group, an Italian broadband internet operator
* The merger to become effective at the end of 2015
* Sees synergies and savings of about 10 million euros per year ($10.97 million) and possibility to grow in ultra broadband service market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.