BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
July 15 Esker SA :
* Q2 revenue of 14.7 million euros ($16.12 million) versus 10.9 million euros year ago
* Sees revenue growth between 8 pct and 14 pct in 2015
* Sees strong improvement of operating result in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.