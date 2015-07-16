BRIEF-Damansara Realty Bhd says unit desires to enter into JV
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
July 16 Gimv NV :
* Balance sheet total at June 30: 1,185.5 million euros ($1.30 billion)
* Net cash position at June 30: 256.8 million (194.5 million euros after dividend payment at July 1)
* Financial assets/portfolio: 905.9 million euros at June 30 versus 898.1 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1I4L9LK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.