UPDATE 1-Drugstore chain CVS reports better-than-expected profit
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
July 16 Havfisk ASA :
* Q2 operating revenue 257 million Norwegian crowns ($31.46 million) versus 226 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 84 million crowns, an increase of 37 million crowns compared with Q2 in 2014
* Less demand for haddock with falling prices
* Demand for cod is good and the price of cod has also seen a positive trend in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1693 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as it flew more passengers, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co.