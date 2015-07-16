BRIEF-Hong Kong Resources says unit entered into S&P agreement
* Perfect Ace Investments Limited and Limin Corporation have entered into a sale and purchase agreement
July 16 Haldex Ab
* Says operating income for q2 excluding one-off items amounted to SEK 137 (110) m
* Q2 net sales for q2 totaled sek 1,290 (1,124) m
* Haldex ab q2 adj EBIT was seen at 143 mln sek, net sales 1.36 bln sek in reuters poll
* Says the number of trucks produced during the year is expected to increase in both North America and Europe.
* Says forecasts have been further adjusted down in South America
* Nine-month profit after tax EGP 24.3 million versus loss of EGP 14.7 million year ago