July 16 Elisa Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 390 million euros ($425.61 million) (Reuters poll: 383 million euros)

* Q2 pretax profit 74 million euros (Reuters poll: 70.1 million euros)

* Q2 EBITDA 131 million euros (Reuters poll: 130 million euros)

* Q2 Mobile ARPU grew to 15.7 euros from 15.3 euros in previous quarter

* Q2 Mobile churn decreased to 14.4 pct from 17.7 pct in previous quarter

* Says number of Elisa's mobile subscriptions increased by 25,200 during the quarter

* Full-year revenue is estimated to be at same level as in 2014

* Full-year EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be at same level as in 2014

* Says full-year capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 pct

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)