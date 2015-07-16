BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Vattenfall selects co as strategic partner
* Says Vattenfall selects Tata Consultancy Services as strategic partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Elisa Oyj :
* Q2 revenue 390 million euros ($425.61 million) (Reuters poll: 383 million euros)
* Q2 pretax profit 74 million euros (Reuters poll: 70.1 million euros)
* Q2 EBITDA 131 million euros (Reuters poll: 130 million euros)
* Q2 Mobile ARPU grew to 15.7 euros from 15.3 euros in previous quarter
* Q2 Mobile churn decreased to 14.4 pct from 17.7 pct in previous quarter
* Says number of Elisa's mobile subscriptions increased by 25,200 during the quarter
* Full-year revenue is estimated to be at same level as in 2014
* Full-year EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be at same level as in 2014
* Says full-year capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 pct
Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Vattenfall selects Tata Consultancy Services as strategic partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ANKARA, May 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss possible operations in Syria's Manbij and Raqqa with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Russia on Wednesday, and with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month.