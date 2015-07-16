BRIEF-Damansara Realty Bhd says unit desires to enter into JV
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
July 16 Experian Plc
* With group organic revenue growth of 3 pct
* North America, we've seen strength in credit services helped by growing contributions from healthcare and automotive.
* Full year expectations are unchanged.
* Continue to expect organic revenue growth to progress during year as we focus on our growth initiatives and as declines moderate in North America consumer services in H2
* Saw good progress in software and analytics, fraud and identity management, consumer and business information and continued improvement in Brazil
* Revenue from experian.com was up 20 pct in quarter, in response to our enhanced consumer proposition
* Foreign exchange remains a headwind, we expect margins for year to be stable and to deliver progress in benchmark earnings per share, both at constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.