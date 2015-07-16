July 16 Experian Plc

* With group organic revenue growth of 3 pct

* North America, we've seen strength in credit services helped by growing contributions from healthcare and automotive.

* Full year expectations are unchanged.

* Continue to expect organic revenue growth to progress during year as we focus on our growth initiatives and as declines moderate in North America consumer services in H2

* Saw good progress in software and analytics, fraud and identity management, consumer and business information and continued improvement in Brazil

* Revenue from experian.com was up 20 pct in quarter, in response to our enhanced consumer proposition

* Foreign exchange remains a headwind, we expect margins for year to be stable and to deliver progress in benchmark earnings per share, both at constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: