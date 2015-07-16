UPDATE 1-Drugstore chain CVS reports better-than-expected profit
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
July 16 Swatch Group SA
* Seen opening up 2.5 percent-premarket indicators Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as it flew more passengers, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co.