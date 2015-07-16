UPDATE 1-Drugstore chain CVS reports better-than-expected profit
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
July 16 Qliro Group AB
* Q2 net sales increased by 8 percent to SEK 1,175.4 (1,091.0) million
* Q2 operating result from current operating segments amounted to SEK -3.7 (-0.5) million
* Q2 net result amounted to SEK -10.8 (21.2) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as it flew more passengers, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co.